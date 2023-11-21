Rolling Stones tour coming to Soldier Field next summer

The Rolling Stones announced they will be making a stop in Chicago next summer as part of their 2024 North American tour.

The legendary rock band will perform at Soldier Field on June 27, on the backhalf of their 16-city run.

The Rolling Stones are coming fresh off the release of their new album, "Hackney Diamonds." Fans can apply here for pre-sale tickets leading up to Nov. 28. General tickets will for sale on Dec. 1.

The Rolling Stones will be performing a mixture ofclassic hits, deepcuts and songs off their newest album.

The tour of the decades-old group will be sponsored by AARP.

Their tour schedule is as follows: