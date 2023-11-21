Rolling Stones tour coming to Soldier Field next summer
CHICAGO - The Rolling Stones announced they will be making a stop in Chicago next summer as part of their 2024 North American tour.
The legendary rock band will perform at Soldier Field on June 27, on the backhalf of their 16-city run.
The Rolling Stones are coming fresh off the release of their new album, "Hackney Diamonds." Fans can apply here for pre-sale tickets leading up to Nov. 28. General tickets will for sale on Dec. 1.
The Rolling Stones will be performing a mixture ofclassic hits, deepcuts and songs off their newest album.
The tour of the decades-old group will be sponsored by AARP.
Their tour schedule is as follows:
- April 28th NRG Stadium - Houston
- May 2nd Jazz Fest - New Orleans
- May 7th State Farm Stadium - Glendale Arizona
- May 11th Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas
- May 15th Lumen Field - Seattle
- May 23rd Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey
- May 30th Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, Mass.
- June 3rd Camping World Stadium - Orlando
- June 7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta
- June 11th Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia
- June 15th Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland
- June 20th Empower Field at Mile High - Denver
- June 27th Soldier Field - Chicago
- July 5th BC Place - Vancouver
- July 10th SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles
- July 17th Levi’s® Stadium - Santa Clara, Calif.