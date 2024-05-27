4 seriously injured in rollover crash in suburban Woodstock

Four people were seriously injured in a single-car crash in Woodstock early Monday morning.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the 11200 block of Charles Road at 2:07 a.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.

Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle, one person was entrapped and a fourth person was able to free themselves from the car.

First responders requested medical helicopters but were declined due to weather. The victims were transported to local hospitals by ambulance with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

No other injuries were reported. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.