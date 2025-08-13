Man convicted in attempted murders of 2 Romeoville police officers

The Brief A 31-year-old man was convicted of the attempted murder of two Romeoville police officers in 2023. Samer Hernandez-Abdallah was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, among other crimes.



A Will County judge on Monday found a 31-year-old man guilty in the attempted murder of two Romeoville police officers during a chase back in 2023.

Samer Hernandez-Abdallah (Will County State's Attorney's Office)

What we know:

Samer Hernandez-Abdallah was convicted of several counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and armed habitual criminal, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Hernandez-Abdallah reportedly cursed at Judge Art Smigielski as he was led out of the courtroom, according to The Herald-News.

The backstory:

Before the shooting in May of 2023, officers encountered a car that was reported stolen. When they approached, they saw Hernandez-Abdallah fleeing near the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive.

Romeoville police Ofc. Dominic Thielmann chased him and was hit by gunfire in his right shoulder. He was hospitalized as a result.

Hernandez-Abdallah was found a few hours later hiding in a backyard. He was on parole for previous offenses at the time of the shooting.