Romeoville man, stopped for traffic violation, charged with felony gun possession

A 43-year-old man was charged with felony gun possession after he was pulled over by a police officer in west suburban Willowbrook.

Steven Buegel, of the 0-100 block of Abbeywood Drive in Romeoville, was charged with felony armed habitual criminal, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

A Willowbrook police officer pulled Buegel over about 8:44 p.m. Tuesday. During the traffic stop, the officer allegedly found a loaded Denali .380 handgun with a round in the chamber, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"The law is very clear, as a convicted felon, Mr. Buegel is forbidden from possessing a gun," Berlin said.

Steven Buegel (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Berlin said Buegel has a previous criminal history that includes convictions for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Judge Brian Telander said Buegel's bond at $500,000 during a hearing Wednesday morning.

His next court date is scheduled for March 21 for arraignment. If convicted, Buegel faces between six and 30 years in prison.