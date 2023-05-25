Suspect in custody after Romeoville police officer shot in line of duty

A suspect is in custody after a Romeoville police officer was shot in the line of duty late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred just after midnight near the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive, according to police.

Samer Hernandez, 29, was arrested. He was out on parole for previous offenses.

Prior to the shooting, officers encountered a vehicle that was reported stolen. When they approached, they saw Hernandez fleeing.

Samer Hernandez (Romeoville Police)

During a foot chase, police exchanged gunfire with the suspect and an officer was hit in the right shoulder.

The officer was transported to Loyola University Medical Center where he is expected to recover.

Hernandez was found around 5:45 a.m. less than a mile away from the shooting in a backyard hiding in some shrubbery.

The shelter in place order for residents near Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive has been lifted.

The gun has not been recovered.

The officer has been serving the department for at least five years, according to the Romeoville police chief.