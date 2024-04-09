Ronald McDonald House receives large donation to support its Meals from the Heart program

While many children are too young to recognize the clown character in the yellow jumpsuit, the parents visiting the Ronald McDonald House at Edward Hospital know exactly who he is.

More importantly, they know Ronald McDonald House is a refuge for families dealing with their children's health crises. On Tuesday, the Ronald McDonald House at Edwards Hospital in Naperville received a $25,000 gift to help them carry out that mission.

The donation is thanks to Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland and it will be used to help fund the Meals from the Heart Program.

At a check presentation outside the hospital Tuesday morning, Ryan Kramer, managing partner at Northwestern Mutual said, "We've been raising money all throughout the year and Ronald McDonald house has always been one of our top charities. We're thrilled ... to donate this money today."

"We could not be more proud of our team and all the work that we've done, but more importantly the work that they do in this community," Kramer said. "We're so thankful and proud to be part of the team."

Holly Buckendahl of Ronald McDonald House Charities Chicagoland accepted a giant cardboard check made out for $25,000 with a smile.

"We have enjoyed a long partnership with Northwestern, mutual, and we're so grateful for the ongoing support and yes, $25,000 is a lot of money to support this particular program," Buckendahl said. "We try to take the worry out of childhood illness while these families are here."

Buckendahl said most of the families served by this particular Ronald McDonald House have children in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"So when you think about the journey of childhood illness, and the kids that are here, and their parents that are struggling and maybe can't leave the hospital or don't want to leave bedside, we want to keep them close to the care and the medical services that are being provided. It is a scary road of childhood illnesses, so we just want tobe here to make sure we offer all the amenities of home," Buckendahl said.

This is the third year Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland has made a gift to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, all in an effort to ease the way for families of sick children in Naperville.