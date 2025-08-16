Roof torn off of Mount Prospect apartment building amid strong storms

The roof of a Mount Prospect apartment building was torn off and approximately 60 units displaced after strong storms ripped through the area on Saturday.

What we know:

Part of the roof at 701 W Huntington Commons Rd. was torn off after strong storms went through Mount Prospect, Ill. shortly after 4:45 p.m. The building is a 4-story multi-family complex.

No injuries were reported, but approximately 60 units were displaced and were deemed uninhabitable for the night, according to Mount Prospect Fire Department. It is unclear how many residents that includes.

The Mt. Prospect Park District RecPlex, at 420 Dempster St., is serving as the meetup point for those who have been displaced. Human Services and the American Red Cross are on site overnight to intake tenants.

Some resident may experience power outages and should head to cooling centers at the Mount Prospect Police Headquarters (911 Kensington Rd.) or the Mt. Prospect Park District RecPlex.

Early reports say the damage was due to a microburst.