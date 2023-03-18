Rosa Chacon case: Family releases balloons in Chicago to mark birthday of missing woman found murdered

Family and friends of a murdered woman whose body was found in Little Village gathered on Saturday to mark what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Rosa Chacon had been missing since Jan. 18, when she was seen getting into an Uber.

On Thursday, her body was found in a shopping cart, tied up and wrapped in sheets, in an alley near Western and 24th Place.

The family had hired a private detective after becoming frustrated with Chicago police.

