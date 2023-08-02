Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield talk 'Haunted Mansion'

Keeping in the tradition of "Jungle Cruise" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," Disney is taking one of their iconic theme park rides and bringing it to the big screen in their new film "Haunted Mansion."

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton traveled to New Orleans to speak with the cast, including actress Rosario Dawson, where they discussed which of her past films would make for the best theme park attraction. And for Dawson, she'd love to see one of the most iconic musicals of all time turned into a theme park ride.

"I think 'Rent' would be really amazing," Dawson said, referencing the 2005 big screen adaptation of the iconic musical. "People really love the '90s and grunge and all that kind of stuff. I think it would be really cool to explore that and the way that people are nostalgic for that time but also give it a lot more realism because a lot of people didn't survive and make it out of that time because it was rough."

Dawson added "I think it would be really cool to explore that."

"Haunted Mansion" is in theaters now.

