Indulge your palate at Roscoe Village Burger Fest

The Brief Roscoe Village Burger Fest returns for its 18th year this weekend with food, live music, and family fun on Belmont Avenue. Visitors can sample burgers from local spots like Reclaimed, which is serving up its cast‑iron Reclaimed Burger alongside craft cocktails. The festival also features a contest for Chicago’s Best Burger, two music stages, and a Kids Zone, all benefiting neighborhood programs through a suggested $10 donation.



Roscoe Village Burger Fest

What we know:

The festival runs Friday through Sunday and features two stages of rock music, arts and crafts vendors, and the popular "Kids Zone" activity area. Visitors can also take part in the annual contest to vote for Chicago’s Best Burger.

Organizers describe the event as a "sizzling hot" celebration of food and music that draws thousands to the neighborhood each summer. A $10 suggested donation at the gate benefits the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce and supports its community programs and services.

Reclaimed gets ready

Reclaimed Bar and Restaurant will offer three different burgers and a variety of libations.

Chef Craig Bell said the festival gives the restaurant a chance to meet their neighbors.

He made a "Reclaimed Burger," a black angus patty that has special sauce, a mustard aioli, pickles, grilled onions, cheese and bacon. It is fried in a cast-iron skillet and finished in the oven.

Bartender Paige Smith prepared an Old Fashioned, the most popular drink at the bar. He said the secret is not using too much simple syrup but adding orange-flavored bitters to regular bitters while Italian cherries provide the big finish.