77-year-old man found fatally shot on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 77-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood. Police heard gunfire while on patrol and later found the victim with gunshot wounds to the head and neck. No arrests have been made, and detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



A 77-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, authorities said.

Man found shot to death

What we know:

Officers were on patrol around 3:12 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 10900 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Shortly after, officers found the elderly man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck. Chicago Fire Department paramedics responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The University of Chicago Medical Center later confirmed the man’s death.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Police have not said how many suspects they believe were involved or what events led up to the shooting.