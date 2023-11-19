City crews block view of South Side migrant site as construction gets underway

After months of contentious debate, a migrant encampment on Chicago's South Side is becoming a reality. Residents say that construction has been ramping up over the last several days.

Within 15 minutes of FOX 32 arriving at the site, construction crews blocked off a chain-linked fence with a black covering, seemingly so that nobody from the outside could see in. A few minutes before that, they had positioned city vehicles in front of FOX 32’s camera and tripod. Our photographer had already gotten video before that happened.

Mounds of dirt are on site, along with construction equipment and crew members. Several city Water Department trucks are also in the lot.

The encampment is planned for the former Jewel parking lot at the corner of 115th and Halsted. It borders the city's Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman neighborhoods.

Residents who have been protesting the temperature-controlled encampment say crews have been on-site at all hours of the day and night preparing the land.

Officials haven’t formally announced that environmental testing on-site has been completed. We don’t have a clear timeline, but GardaWorld is expected to build the actual facility. No word on how soon it could be up and running.