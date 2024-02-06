Roseland crash: Pace bus overturns on Chicago's South Side

A Pace bus has overturned in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at 102nd Street and Wentworth Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department says they are on the scene helping victims, but we don't know how many people may have been injured and the extent of those injuries.

We are still working to find out what led up to the crash, or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.