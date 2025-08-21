Roseland homeowner’s dream dampened by neighbor’s overgrown lot

The Brief Roseland homeowner Tiease Holmes says her first homeownership milestone has been overshadowed by a long-neglected, overgrown lot next door that has drawn repeated fines. CAPS officers, Chicago firefighters and volunteers stepped in to cut down weeds and shrubbery after Holmes was quoted more than $20,000 to hire professionals. County records list a Hinsdale resident as the owner, but he denies responsibility, saying a former business partner bought properties years ago.



A Roseland woman has reached a major milestone by purchasing her first home through a Chicago Housing Authority program.

But her version of the American dream hasn’t come without obstacles.

What we know:

Tiease Holmes said her joy has been overshadowed by the severely overgrown and neglected lot next door in the 200 block of West 117th Street.

Cook County Clerk records show the property owner has been fined multiple times for failing to cut weeds. Google Street View images from 2012 through 2022 reveal the problem worsening over the years, with weeds, trees and bushes overtaking the lot.

Frustrated, Holmes turned to the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy, known as CAPS, for help. Video showed a Chicago police officer cutting down shrubbery, with members of the Chicago Fire Department also pitching in.

Volunteer crews spent two days clearing the property, though the job is far from finished. Piles of clippings still need to be hauled away. Holmes said she sought professional help but was quoted more than $20,000, including tree trimming — a cost she cannot afford.

Holmes said she has battled the problem for four years. Records show the listed owner lives in Hinsdale, one of the wealthiest suburbs in the Chicago area and the eighth-wealthiest community in the nation.

What's next:

FOX 32 reached the man listed on county records, who claimed he is not the owner. He said he once had a partner who bought properties, but that partnership has since ended.

This is a developing story, and FOX 32 will continue to seek answers.