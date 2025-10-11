Chicago crime: Man with gun ran from officers before being shot, police say

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly ran from two Chicago police officers while armed with a gun on the city’s South Side on Thursday, which led to him being shot and injured.

What we know:

McKale Mitchell, of Chicago Heights, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, and an ordinance violation, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police identified Mitchell as the suspect who allegedly ran from police in the 0-100 block of West 111th Place in Roseland. The officers had tried to stop him in connection with a recent string of robberies.

Police said Mitchell allegedly had a handgun and the officers told him to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. One officer shot Mitchell, hitting him in the leg.

Mitchell was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. He was later charged.

The two officers were also taken to a hospital for evaluation but were not injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the police shooting.