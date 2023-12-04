Roseland shooting: 2 Chicago men accused in murder-for-hire plot

Two Chicago men have been indicted in a South Side fatal shooting that allegedly stemmed from a murder-for-hire plot.

According to the indictment, 24-year-old Anthony Montgomery-Wilson and 23-year-old Preston Powell — along with others — formulated a plan to murder 24-year-old Stephon Mack for money.

On Jan. 27, 2022, prosecutors say Mack was exiting the Youth Peace Center of Roseland when two gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire. A security guard for the Youth Center was also wounded, but survived.

Roseland shooting on Jan. 27, 2022 | U.S. Attorney’s Office

Montgomery-Wilson is in custody and has pleaded not guilty. He's due back in court on Jan. 16, 2024.

Powell, however, is still on the run and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The murder-for-hire charges carry a sentence of life in prison, while a sentence of death is also possible. A firearm charge that Montgomery-Wilson also faces could get him an additional 10 years.