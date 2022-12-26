Rosemont man charged after telling police officer 'I'm going to shoot you': officials

article

A Rosemont man was charged with threatening a police officer outside a bar on Christmas Eve in Villa Park.

Villa Park police responded to a disturbance around 1:24 a.m. outside Demito's Saloon, according to officials.

Upon arrival, police spoke with 24-year-old Ryan McGovern and his brother Aiden who began advancing toward the responding officers and allegedly began verbally assaulting them, officials said.

Ryan McGovern allegedly told an officer "I have an automatic weapon and I'm going to shoot you," according to the DuPage County Attorney's Office.

Ryan McGovern was then placed into custody and continued to act belligerently to police, telling the officer, "I pay for you. I'm gonna sue the f*** out of you."

Ryan McGovern was charged with one count of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony. His brother was charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

"Regardless of the circumstances, threatening to shoot a police officer, as alleged against Ryan McGovern, is an extremely serious accusation and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I commend the Villa Park Police Department for their work on this case and for their extended efforts this holiday season in keeping our restaurants, bars and retail businesses safe for all to enjoy.

Bond was set Monday morning for Ryan McGovern at $75,000 with 10 percent to apply.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan.23.