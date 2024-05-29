Chicago crime: Woman arrested after allegedly shooting teen in hand during argument

A teen was shot in the hand during an argument on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday.

At about 2:20 a.m., a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman were in an argument in the 10000 block of South Vernon when the 21-year-old produced a firearm and shot the teen, police said.

The teen was shot in the hand and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

Officers responded to the scene and placed the offender in custody after locating her. A weapon was recovered.

Area two Detectives are investigating.