Rosie's Home Cookin': Naperville restaurant a special place for veterans

If you are looking for a new neighborhood hot spot to check out this year, you might want to think about heading out to Naperville.

The place is called Rosie’s Home Cookin’ — and there's a lot more cooking there than just the food.

Rosie's Home Cookin' just opened in July, and it’s fast becoming a neighborhood favorite.

Tom Dillion is a retired Army captain. He likes to come to Rosie’s with his fellow American Legion motorcycle riders.

"I just want to say this is a great place," Dillion said.

"The food is great. Great value and you’re supporting a veteran," said Bill Curran.

Rosie's is popular with local veterans for a number of reasons. Not just because one of the owners is a Marine, but also because of the atmosphere.

"My small-town background never left me. I remembered diners. Every little, small town had one … and we spoke to people, not to a device," said Lynn Lowder, co-owner of Rosie’s. "You would go there and get a good meal. Go out and face the day … I wanted to have that happen here."

Lowder has taken several steps to establish that diner feel from back in the day, starting with a poster of the original "Rosie the Riveter."

"I still think a lot people don’t fully understand what a great service Rosie performed in World War II … we had women in the thousands coming into plants, facilities. Taking over jobs and doing a great job at it," Lowder said. "I don’t think World War II could have been won without them."

There's also the "Missing Man" table to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

In addition to veterans, Lowder says Rosie’s also honors first responders, teachers and families, and it’s lending a helping hand to those in need today.

Julia and Natalia 's first home is in Ukraine. They both arrived here about seven months ago and needed work.

Lowder was quick to offer them jobs as waitresses.

Therese Aquino already has a full-time job. Married to a veteran, she couldn’t resist the chance to help out at Rosie’s.

"Lynn is just an exceptional guy and he needed help here on the weekends," Aquino said. "Veterans helping veterans. It’s what you do. It’s a family no matter what branch you’re in."

At 76 years old, this first-time restaurant owner is definitely feeling that love and support.

"I’ve done other things in my life. Been a trial lawyer. Run companies. Done different things," Lowder said. "I don’t think I’ve been this happy since 1970 when I came back from Vietnam."

As you may have guessed, Lowder says it’s the people that make Rosie’s special, and the apple pancake, too.