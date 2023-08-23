Lake Villa men charged with hate crimes after graffitiing businesses in Round Lake Beach

Two Lake Villa men are facing charges after spray-painting hate speech and swastikas on several businesses Tuesday in Round Lake Beach.

Around 3:30 a.m., Round Lake Beach police were called to Walmart, 2680 N. Route 83, for a complaint that the Lawn and Garden section had been defaced by spray paint.

Several other businesses in the same block were also spray-painted with hate speech and swastikas, police said. Officers saw David Dolan, 18, and Anthony Shields, 19, riding bikes near Rollins and Hainesville roads.

When they stopped the two men, officers found them in possession of spray paint that matched the color of the graffiti on the businesses, police said. During the investigation, the suspects admitted to police that they were responsible for the spray-painted hate speech.

Dolan and Shields were each charged with one felony count of Class 3 hate crime and four counts of Class 4 hate crime. They were both charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal defacement of property. Dolan was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

"Hate speech like what was displayed Tuesday has no place in Round Lake Beach," said Round Lake Beach Police Chief Wayne Wilde. "These offenders will be charged to the fullest extent possible for what they did."