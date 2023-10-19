Home invasion suspect dies in high-speed crash in Round Lake Beach

A suspected home invader was killed and another person was injured after a high-speed chase led to a crash Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach.

Around 4:15 p.m., Round Lake Beach police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Beachview Drive for a report of a home invasion. The caller told police that a male who they had a previous relationship with was trying to get into the home.

The male fled the property in a 2010 Nissan after police were called. Police spotted him driving westbound on Rollins Road and tried to initial a traffic stop. However, the Nissan sped off and police stopped their pursuit due to safety concerns amid heavy traffic, officials said.

The Nissan continued speeding before it ran off the road near Lotus Drive and crashed into two parked cars up for sale in the 800 block of West Rollins Road, police said. One of the parked cars that was hit spun into a 55-year-old man who was looking at the vehicles that were for sale. The man was pushed into the roadway by the force of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition was unknown.

The driver of the Nissan was trapped in his vehicle and unresponsive after the crash. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.

Round Lake Beach police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.