Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials

A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said.

Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Lopez Ortiz was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, officials said.

After investigation, deputies at the scene determined Lopez Ortiz was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Lake County officials.

Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Lopez Ortiz was "unbelievably fortunate" that he didn't kill an innocent driver or himself during the crash.

Lopez Ortiz is due in court Jan. 25.