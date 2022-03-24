Round Lake Beach officer fires shots at juvenile with fake gun: Police

A Round Lake Beach police officer fired his gun at a juvenile, after the minor pointed a fake gun at the officer, police said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue at 5:57 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. The witness who called police told dispatchers the juvenile had a gun in his hand and had pointed it at him.

When officers arrived, police confronted the juvenile who then turned and pointed the firearm at them. One officer drew then discharged his firearm at the juvenile, but the bullet did not strike the youth. The juvenile was taken into custody, police said.

While investigating, police determined the gun the youth had was a replica firearm that looked exactly like a handgun, police said.

The juvenile was transported by the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for observation.

The officer was transported to Northwestern Emergency Medical Center in Grayslake for observation. The officer has been released.

Round Lake Beach Police Department will continue to investigate the shooting, and this remains an active investigation.