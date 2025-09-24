Woman, 19, shot in Round Lake Beach; suspect in custody

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was shot inside a car Tuesday night in Round Lake Beach and taken to a hospital. Police say a 17-year-old boy who knew the victim fled the scene but was later arrested. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a firearm.



A teenage boy is in custody after a 19-year-old woman was shot inside a car Tuesday night in suburban Round Lake Beach.

What we know:

Officers found the woman after 10 p.m. outside a parked car suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Clarendon Drive, according to police. A man at the scene rendered aid and she was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

An investigation determined the shooting took place inside the vehicle and the suspected shooter was a 17-year-old boy who knew the victim, police said. He fled the scene prior to officers' arrival but was later located and arrested.

The teen, who was not named due to his age, was taken to the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Complex Center. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Round Lake Beach police at (847) 270-9111.