Round Two clothing store in Wicker Park burglarized

Round Two, a vintage clothing store in Wicker Park, was broken into Thursday morning.

Police say two offenders broke a window and gate at the business located in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

They stole merchandise before fleeing eastbound in a red SUV, possibly a Chevy.

No injuries were reported. There is no one in custody at this time.

Chicago detectives are investigating.