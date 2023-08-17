Expand / Collapse search

Round Two clothing store in Wicker Park burglarized

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Wicker Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Round Two luxury resale store burglarized overnight

A luxury resale shop in the Wicker Park neighborhood was broken into overnight and thieves made off with merchandise.

CHICAGO - Round Two, a vintage clothing store in Wicker Park, was broken into Thursday morning.

Police say two offenders broke a window and gate at the business located in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

They stole merchandise before fleeing eastbound in a red SUV, possibly a Chevy. 

No injuries were reported. There is no one in custody at this time. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Chicago detectives are investigating. 