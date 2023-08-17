Round Two clothing store in Wicker Park burglarized
CHICAGO - Round Two, a vintage clothing store in Wicker Park, was broken into Thursday morning.
Police say two offenders broke a window and gate at the business located in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.
They stole merchandise before fleeing eastbound in a red SUV, possibly a Chevy.
No injuries were reported. There is no one in custody at this time.
Chicago detectives are investigating.