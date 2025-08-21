RTA warns of fiscal cliff, paratransit riders could face deep cuts
CHICAGO - The Regional Transportation Authority warned that transportation is on a fiscal cliff, with proposed drastic cuts to the CTA, Metra and Pace, as well as mass layoffs.
The hardest hit would be the paratransit service for disabled passengers who rely on public transportation to get around.
What we know:
A crowd rallied Thursday outside the RTA headquarters, calling attention to the 60,000 eligible riders who depend on public transit to get to appointments and jobs and to this meeting in the Loop.
Riders use RAP, which is rideshare, and TAP, a taxi service, at reduced rates because they can’t use conventional public transportation, and they feel it is safe.
To save costs, the RTA is considering limiting rides to 30 a month.
What they're saying:
Paratransit advocate Dr. Ayo Matt told the board, "You will be forcing me to stay home. We just got our freedom when the ADA was passed so we could come out of our homes, come out of our nursing homes."
RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden responded, "I think this board is making difficult choices in order to ensure it funds all aspects of the transit system."
The RTA faces a $771-million shortfall and wants the state to provide twice as much, $1.5 billion in investments, to keep trains and buses running at current levels.
What's next:
If lawmakers don’t act, service cuts could start in 2026.
