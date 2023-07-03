Ruido Fest announces unexpected cancelation

Organizers for Ruido Fest announced the popular Latin music festival has been canceled this year.

The festival was slated to take place on Aug. 19-20 but staff said they made the "painfully difficult" decision to nix this year's event.

"We explored every option we could think of to continue on with this year's fest, and while the cancelation is heartbreaking for us, it is what is necessary now for us to continue our mission," organizers said in a statement.

Ticket purchases will be fully refunded. Those who bought tickets online will receive an email from SeeTickets with more details.

The first Ruido Fest was held in Chicago in 2015. Past headliners include Kali Uchis, Juanes and Cypress Hill.