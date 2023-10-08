Runner rescues kitten, finds it a home while running Chicago Marathon

article

A woman who ran the Chicago Marathon Sunday also took the time to rescue a kitten along the way!

Sarah Bohan, of Boston, ran the marathon on behalf of Team PAWS Chicago, and around mile 21, she found a kitten hiding along the route.

After picking up the kitten and taking it along with her, she and fellow racer, Gia Migro, were then able to find an owner for the little one!

In addition to rescuing a cat and finding it a home, Bohan also helped encourage struggling athletes along the way, all while finishing the race in 3:31:35.