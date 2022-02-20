Runners can do free timed 5k races every weekend at Chicago parks

article

Runners, lace up your shoes – it's time for the Chicago Park District's ‘Go Run.'

The free timed 5k and 1-mile runs are co-sponsored by the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) and held at parks across Chicago through November 19.

The Saturday events are meant to be welcoming to longtime runners as well as newcomers and families with children.

Go Runs will be held at Big Marsh Park, Calumet Park, Columbus Park, Douglass Park, Garfield Park, Horner Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Marquette Park, and Warren Park among others.

You must register in advance for each run on the Friday before each race. Registration is closed when capacity reaches 150 people or at 2 p.m. You can register at GoRunChicago.org.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

