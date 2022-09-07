Ruse burglary crew traveling in SUV with Xfinity logo rob elderly couple in Wilmette

Cook County sheriff’s police have released photos of a suspected ruse burglary crew that targeted an elderly couple last week in Wilmette.

A man posing as a construction worker approached the 81-year-old woman’s home Thursday in the 100 block of North Indian Hill Road, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The offender told the woman he needed to show her something outside and directed her away from the front door, police said. While the woman was outside, police said four other offenders entered the home.

An 82-year-old man who saw one of the offenders inside the home was told the crew needed to check the kitchen sink because there was a broken water main outside, police said.

(Cook County Sheriff's Office)

About 10 minutes later, the five offenders left the home and drove away in a black or dark gray SUV with a Xfinity logo on the side, according to police.

The couple later learned that jewelry was missing from the home, police said.

(Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities believe the couple were victims of a ruse burglary, where offenders pretend to be workers or a new neighbor in order to gain access to the victim's home to steal valuables.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call investigators at (708) 865-4896.