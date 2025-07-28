Rush University cooling system failure forces ambulance bypass, surgery cancellations

The Brief A cooling system failure Monday morning at a hospital tower building disrupted air conditioning and critical equipment. The emergency department is now on full bypass for ambulances, and many surgeries were canceled for the day. Hospital officials expect uncomfortable conditions until the system fully recovers later this afternoon.



What we know:

According to Rush University Medical Center, a chilled water line serving the tower building temporarily failed, knocking out cooling for the building’s HVAC system and critical equipment. While repairs have been completed, officials say it will take until later this afternoon before the system fully recharges and temperatures stabilize.

As a precaution, the hospital’s emergency department is on full bypass for ambulances, and many operating room cases scheduled for the day have been canceled.

Officials warned that conditions in the building may remain uncomfortable until cooling is fully restored but said steps are being taken to protect patients and staff from rising indoor temperatures.