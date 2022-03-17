Rush University students, staff collecting items for Ukrainian refugees

Students and faculty at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center have been collecting humanitarian aid items all week long to be packed and shipped overseas for families fleeing Ukraine.

Items collected include diapers, deodorant and other hygiene products, hats and scarves, first-aid supplies, coloring books, and other activities for children.

The donation drive was a joint effort between Rush faculty, staff and students, including first-year medical student Dmytro Mysak who was born in Ukraine and moved to the states when he was 3-years-old.

Most of his family is still in L’viv and as he explains, every day is filled with worry.

"It’s very tough to see it, I think I can speak for almost every Ukrainian who lives in the U.S., we’re constantly calling our family back home," Mysak said. "They have young children over there so explaining to them what’s going on, it’s difficult. It’s constantly moving between shelters, going back home, shelters, going back home, so it’s a tough situation right now."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

All the donations that were collected will be packaged up and shipped to Poland for Ukrainian refugees by early next week.