'Safe2Help Illinois' looks to support students heading back to school

The start of the school year is also the start of a new program to help students with bullying and mental health.

It's called "Safe2Help Illinois."

Students can safely and confidentially report a crisis, threat, or bullying involving themselves or someone they know.

Students can contact Safe2Help by its website, over text, by phone, app, and email.

Safe2Help is monitored 24/7 by trained crisis professionals.