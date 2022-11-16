Safety rankings for Illinois hospitals drop

Illinois’ overall ranking for hospital safety has dropped.

The state now ranks 28th in the country.

Only about 26 percent of Illinois hospitals earned "A" grades for safety, according to new ratings from the nonprofit Leapfrog Group.

Chicago's South Shore Hospital was the only facility to get an "F."

Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, which earned an "F" last year has improved to a "D" rating.

Weiss Memorial and Roseland Community hospitals, as well as Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, were also given "D" grades.