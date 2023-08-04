Chicago PD star speaks out at rally at Daley Plaza

Hollywood's first industry-wide shutdown in nearly 60 years shows no signs of ending.

On Friday, members of the Screen Actors Guild gathered for a rally at Daley Plaza in a show of solidarity against what they describe as a historic wealth gap between Hollywood executives and actors, the majority of whom make less than 26,000 a year.

"We have been told as actors over and over and over: Be grateful for what you have, and don't expect to be fairly compensated, and I think because on screen and on stage, our job looks fun, so why should we get paid to play? But we know this play is work!" said Chicago PD star Amy Morton.

Actors are demanding higher pay on residuals from streaming platforms and for studios to agree to limit the use of artificial intelligence.