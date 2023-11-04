Saint Sabina community gives away over 1200 winter coats, hats, and gloves to those in need

As the temperature begins to drop, the Saint Sabina community is coming together to support individuals in need by ensuring they stay warm during the approaching winter months.

On Saturday, the community hosted an event where they distributed more than 1200 coats, hats, and gloves to men, women, and children.

Reverend Michael Pfleger, a prominent figure in the community, emphasized that this event was particularly timely as shelters have been filling up with homeless individuals and migrants. The event aimed to provide essential winter clothing to those facing the cold weather.

"The sad part of it right now, I've never remembered in Chicago in all my life here, that being told last week that there's a 4 to 6 week waiting list to get in a shelter. People are going to get sick and some people are going to die out here if there's not an opportunity for them. So we want to do all we can do to try to bless them," Pfleger said.

In addition to the winter clothing giveaway, the Saint Sabina community has plans to hold a turkey giveaway in the near future.