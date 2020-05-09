Sales surge for Chicago-area model making business as people look for something to fill the hours

article

An Illinois-based model kit-maker that emerged from bankruptcy two years ago when purchased by a German investment firm is seeing a resurgence as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Executives of Revell USA say a growing number of people stuck at home are putting together everything from 1960s muscle cars to "Star Wars" spaceships.

Revell president Lou Aguilera says online sales have seen significant growth from people at home looking for something to do.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Revell's product line includes cars, planes and ships made of plastic and glued together, painted and covered with decals.

Aguilera says many aging baby boomers apparently have decided the pandemic is a good time to try their hands at something that takes hours to complete or abandon in a sticky mess.

