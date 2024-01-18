CDC reports doubling of Salmonella cases linked to charcuterie board recall at Sam's Club, Costco

article

Salmonella cases from recalled charcuterie boards have doubled since Jan. 5, according to the CDC.

Twenty-three more illnesses were reported Thursday and eight other states have new cases, totaling 47 illnesses in 22 states, the CDC said in a news release.

The Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler, sold at Sam's Club, was recalled previously. Now, the recall has expanded to include the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco.

Out of the reported illnesses, the CDC reports the following:

Four people fell ill after buying the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta from Costco.

Three people bought Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from Sam's Club.

Two people bought charcuterie meats from Sam's Club but did not remember the brand name.

Investigators are working to see if any other food products were contaminated.

The CDC is warning consumers not to eat the recalled products. Instead, throw them away and clean surfaces and containers that may have touched the charcuterie foods.

Those who become infected with salmonella typically fall ill between six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria.

The CDC says most people recover between four to seven days. However, children under the age of 5 and adults 65 or older or with weakened immune systems may have more severe illnesses.

For more information on the recall or salmonella, follow this link.