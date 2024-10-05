Chicago health officials warn of potential rabies exposure at outdoor concert

The Brief The Chicago Department of Public Health issued a warning about a possible rabies exposure incident at the Salt Shed. Bats in the Chicago area are known to carry rabies, although not all of them are infected. Anyone who attended the concert and had contact with a bat, should consult a healthcare provider to discuss treatment.



There was a possible rabies exposure incident at an outdoor music venue in Chicago last month.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) warned people who attended the Goose concert at the Salt Shed on Sept. 12, to be aware of a potential rabies exposure involving bats.

Bats in and around Chicago have been found to carry rabies, although not all bats carry rabies.

Anyone who was bitten or scratched by a bat, or who had direct contact with one, should seek medical attention immediately to discuss rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). It's important to note that bat bites can be very small and may not be felt.

For those who attended the concert but did not have contact with a bat, there is no need for further action, according to health officials.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by the rabies virus, which affects the nervous system. It is transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. Prompt and appropriate PEP is essential after bat exposure to prevent infection, the CDPH said.

For more information, visit the Illinois Department of Health or CDC websites.