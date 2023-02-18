Salt Shed's indoor music venue opens Saturday night with Big Gigantic

Chicago's new live music venue, the Salt Shed, is debuting its indoor concert space tonight with headliner Big Gigantic.

The Salt Shed is located in what was once the old Morton Salt factory on the Chicago River in the Goose Island neighborhood.

The fairgrounds, nestled between The Shed and the river, opened this past summer to host a summer music series and a variety of events.

The indoor venue was meant to open Friday night with headliner Tove Lo, but the Salt Shed said on Instagram that the show was postponed due to illness.

"Due to illness, the Tove Lo show tonight has been postponed. For those of you who have tickets, those will be valid for the new show date (info still to come)," the post read.

Tove Lo has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 6, according to the venue's website.

Big Gigantic's Brighter Future Tour will now mark the opening night of the newly renovated Shed. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available online at the Salt Shed's website.

The venue's website also teases many sold out shows scheduled in the coming months with artists from diverse genres.

Upcoming shows include Third Eye Blind, Goth Babe, Hippo Campus and Tyler Childers.