Salvation Army bell ringers aim to raise $1.5M in 4 hours

Across the country, Salvation Army volunteers are ringing their bells double time.

The head of the nonprofit launched an ambitious challenge Friday – raise $1.5 million in just four hours.

Captain Denesia Polusca with the Salvation Army of Chicago Temple was set up on Michigan Avenue trying to raise her share, $6,000, but the weather wasn't making the job easy.

She stayed focused on the people this money will help.

"I can actually think of all the faces and all the emergency cases that we've helped this last year and know that the funds we raise helps actual people who are in crisis," Polusca said. "I think of the 834 names of kids I have at my center alone that are going to get toys this Christmas so that keeps me motivated."

Last year, the Salvation Army's National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge raised more than one million dollars nationwide, and red kettle donations stay in the communities in which they were raised.

For more information about how to help the Salvation Army of North and Central Illinois their website.