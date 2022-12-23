Salvation Army ends Red Kettle campaign due to weather

The Salvation Army ended its annual Red Kettle campaign early because of the weather.

The local chapter says the decision to bring in the red kettles early was made to ensure the safety of bell ringers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The campaign was in its most critical days, and officials say this may result in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars that support social services to those in need at Christmas and all year-round.

If you would still like to donate, you can do so using the virtual red kettle on the Salvation Army's website.