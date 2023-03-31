Salvation Army prepares for severe weather expected throughout Chicago area

The Salvation Army began mobilizing in preparation for weather related disasters after the National Weather Service's prediction of significant thunderstorms, golf ball size hail and tornado risk.

Volunteers packed thousands of buckets filled with emergency cleaning supplies at the 48,000 square foot warehouse in Elk Grove Village Friday morning.

The buckets are filled with construction grade trash bags, mop and broom heads, masks, gloves and cleaning fluids for use during floods or fires.

The Salvation Army provides emergency disaster supplies to 11 Midwestern states and wherever crisis occurs.