Salvation Army struggling to meet its annual goal, in need of bell ringers

A week and a half before Christmas and the Salvation Army is struggling to meet its annual goal.

Cost of living expenses are taking a bite out of the typical donations they receive, and it's driving more people to reach out for help.

The goal is $17.5 million this year, which will fuel the organization and help it meet needs all year round.

"We're helping more people than we've helped before. We're seeing people that we've never seen before. It's not just the people that you'd think of in a shelter, it's your friends, your neighbors, your loved ones, helping with rent or utilities or a bag of groceries or a Christmas dinner," said Brian Duewel, Director of Communications for the Salvation Army.

They are also in need of bell ringers. You can volunteer by going to registertoring.com.

All funds raised in the Chicagoland area stay local.