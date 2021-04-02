Sand spill on I-290 causes rollover crash

Westbound Interstate 290 was closed for over two hours Friday morning after a sand spill caused two vehicles to crash near Des Plaines Avenue.

No one was injured in the chain-reaction crash, which happened about 4:30 a.m. when a vehicle drove over a "significant sand spill" and lost control, according to Illinois State Police.

That vehicle veered right and struck another car, causing it to rollover, before striking a fence head-on, state police said in a preliminary statement.

All westbound lanes were closed until 7 a.m. for an investigation and clean-up, state police said.

The same stretch of expressway saw a fatal crash earlier this week. On Monday, two people died in the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Des Plaines Avenue after a crash with a wrong-way driver. A half hour later, three people died in another wrong-way crash on I-290 near Wells Street downtown.