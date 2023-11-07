Santa Claus is coming to Woodfield Mall
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Santa Claus is coming to town!
That's right — Santa will be ready to greet families at Woodfield Mall starting Nov. 9.
Santa will parade around the mall led by the Conant High School Band at 6 p.m. The parade will begin near the Children's Play Area and will conclude at the Ice Palace in Grand Court with crafts, coloring and other family-friendly activities.
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
There will also be other events with Santa this year including:
- The Santa Photo Experience: Open daily starting Nov. 10 through Christmas Eve.
- Caring Santa: Private photo experience for children with special needs - 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 10
- Pet photos will Santa: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, and 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
Reservations to visit Santa are encouraged. For more information on how you can reserve a time, click here.