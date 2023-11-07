Santa Claus is coming to Woodfield Mall

Santa Claus is coming to town!

That's right — Santa will be ready to greet families at Woodfield Mall starting Nov. 9.

Santa will parade around the mall led by the Conant High School Band at 6 p.m. The parade will begin near the Children's Play Area and will conclude at the Ice Palace in Grand Court with crafts, coloring and other family-friendly activities.

There will also be other events with Santa this year including:

The Santa Photo Experience: Open daily starting Nov. 10 through Christmas Eve.

Caring Santa: Private photo experience for children with special needs - 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 10

Pet photos will Santa: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, and 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

Reservations to visit Santa are encouraged. For more information on how you can reserve a time, click here.