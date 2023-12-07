Santa, Mrs. Claus virtually spread holiday cheer among Advocate Children's Hospital patients

Christmas came a bit early this year for some of the children being treated at Advocate Children's Hospital.

This week, the young patients were able to get out their Christmas lists and talk it over with the big guy – Santa Claus!

Santa was joined by his wife, Mrs. Claus and video-chatted with the children all the way from the North Pole.

This is all part of the hospital's Santa Connection program, which aims to spread holiday cheer to children receiving treatment at the hospital every year around Christmastime.