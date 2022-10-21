Sauk Village man charged with firing gun on I-94 in alleged road rage incident

A suburban man was arrested this week, months after allegedly firing a gun on Interstate 94 during an apparent road rage incident.

On April 18, 2022, around 1:25 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers in Chicago's district responded to a local police department to meet with a victim of a reported expressway shooting.

An investigation revealed the male victim was traveling on southbound I-94 near 159th Street when his vehicle was fired upon by another driver.

During the investigation, ISP recovered the suspect's vehicle and identified the gunman as 30-year-old Lakenday J. Cartman.

On Oct. 19, 2022, Cartman was located and arrested. He's been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Oct. 20, Cartman's bond was set at $20,000.

No further information was immediately available.