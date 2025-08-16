Savannah Bananas hit home run with sold-out Chicago weekend

The Brief The Savannah Bananas drew sellout crowds at Chicago’s Rate Field this weekend with their high-energy "Banana Ball" shows. The game features unconventional rules, including fans recording outs by catching foul balls and batters stealing first base. Beyond the play, the focus is on fan entertainment, food novelties, and plans to launch a full league with more stadium stops next year.



The Savannah Banananas hit a home run on the South Side this weekend with a pair of sell-outs at Rate Field in Chicago. Think of this as the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters.

What we know:

Banana Ball is nothing like American’s past time. It’s a strike if you step out of the batter’s box. You can steal first base. If a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out.

The score is almost secondary because the most important rule of Banana Ball is keeping fans entertained.

"It’s two hours full of fun," said fan Rakesh Thakkar. "It attracts all age levels, the young and the old."

Even food plays a part in the Banana Ball experience.

"The banana dog has Pico de Gallo with chopped-up banana peppers," said Anne Kamenske. "Served on a hotdog with a bun and a couple of cucumbers."

By next year, the Bananas plan to have a full-fledged league and continue making stops in major league stadiums.