SBA to close Chicago office and relocate from 'sanctuary' cities

The Brief The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will close its Chicago office, along with others in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, New York, and Seattle, due to their sanctuary city policies. The SBA plans to relocate offices to more cost-effective and accessible locations that comply with federal immigration laws. A new policy will require SBA loan applicants to verify their citizenship and ensure businesses aren't owned by immigrants, in line with President Trump's executive order.



What we know:

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said the move, which also affects offices in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, New York, and Seattle, aims to "put American citizens first" by ending taxpayer-funded benefits for undocumented immigrants.

Loeffler explained that the new locations would be "less costly, more accessible" and better aligned with federal immigration laws.

Specific details on where the offices will be relocated have not been disclosed.

What they're saying:

"Over the last four years, the record invasion of illegal aliens has jeopardized both the lives of American citizens and the livelihoods of American small business owners, who have each become victims of Joe Biden’s migrant crime spree. Under President Trump, the SBA is committed to putting American citizens first again – starting by ensuring that zero taxpayer dollars go to fund illegal aliens," Administrator Loeffler said.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that this agency will cut off access to loans for illegal aliens and relocate our regional offices out of sanctuary cities that reward criminal behavior. We will return our focus to empowering legal, eligible business owners across the United States – in partnership with the municipalities who share this Administration’s commitment to secure borders and safe communities."

What's next:

The SBA will also implement a new policy requiring loan applicants to verify their citizenship, ensuring only legal and eligible applicants can access its programs.

Lenders will have to confirm that businesses are not owned by immigrants, in accordance with President Donald Trump’s executive order to end taxpayer support for open borders.